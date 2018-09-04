Minzy is coming to Manila to perform at the opening of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines

Published 1:08 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former 2Ne1 member Minzy is coming to Manila!

On Monday, September 3, Happee Hour posted the announcement that Minzy will perform at the opening of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season 81, happening on September 8.

In the video, Minzy said: "I'll be seeing you soon in Manila on September 8. I will be there to support the UAAP teams."

She also said that she will be performing some of her songs.

Minzy rose to fame as a member of the group 2NE1 alongside Sandara Park, CL, and Park Bom. In 2016, she left the band to go solo. (READ: Gong Minzy leaves girl group 2NE1)

Korean group Momoland was earlier announced to attend the opening. – Rappler.com