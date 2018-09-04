The YA rom-com is set to premiere on Netflix on September 7

Published 6:28 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re currently nursing a Noah Centineo obssession, here’s a bit of news you’ll like – the internet’s current bae is going to be in another Netflix film, this time with Shannon Purser – who you may remember as Stranger Things’ unsung hero, Barb.

The two are starring in Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, a modern-day retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac.

In the film, Shannon plays Sierra, a straight-A high school student who doesn’t care much for her looks. Sierra winds up flirting with Noah’s character, Jamey – another hot-but-sensitive jock in the mold of the beloved Peter K.

The catch? Noah thinks he’s actually texting Veronica, the school’s most popular cheerleader.

The story promises another heartwarming YA romance as it tackles other coming-of-age concerns like body image, identity, cross-clique friendships, and the rush of first love.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser premieres on Netflix on September 7. – Rappler.com