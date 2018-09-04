Who's looking forward to this collab?

Published 4:51 PM, September 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Albanian-English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa will be releasing a super deluxe edition of her latest album on October 19 and as if it's not exciting enough, wait until you see the collabs on disc 2.

Through a tweet on Tuesday, September 4, Dua Lipa confirmed she'll be releasing a new deluxe edition album on October 19 complete with 3 new songs – one of them, a highly-speculated collaboration with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

"Kiss and Make Up" (with BLACKPINK), "Want To," and "Running" are new songs that will debut in the upcoming super deluxe edition of her self-titled album.

So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! Thank you for all the love and support. pic.twitter.com/0lGq6gd5t8 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) September 4, 2018

Dua Lipa has been making waves since 2015 and the subsequent release of her album Dua Lipa in 2017. BLACKPINK, meanwhile, was debuted or introduced to the public formally in 2016 and is now one of the most popular girl groups in Korea. – Rappler.com