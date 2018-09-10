Pepe stars alongside Ritz Azul in 'The Hopeful Romantic'

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Pepe Herrera said that his new movie The Hopeful Romantic will show the "positive" side of choosing to love.

"Kasi sinabi na hopeless romantic, wala na, for eternity I'm romantic. Parang iyan yung feeling ko na pinangalingan ng term na hopeless romantic. Pero gusto natin kasi mag-focus sa positive ng bawat bagay. At tsaka yung Regal Entertainment (which is producing the movie) naniniwala sila sa ganun eh," he said in a press conference for the movie.

(When you say hopeless romantic, that's it. You're a romantic for eternity. I think that's where the term hopeless romantic came from. But we want to focus on the positive side of things. And I know Regal Entertainment believes in that.)

When asked why it's better to be hopeful, he said: "With anything in life kasi, kahit sa pag-ibig man iyan or sa trabaho, pagka positive yung outlook mo, yung papasok sa buhay mo ay puro positibo. Pero kung negative ang pag-iisip mo, mangyayari talaga negatibo. Kaya kahit sa mga salita, words are very powerful kasi para sa akin, may dalang enerhiya iyan eh."

(With anything in life, whether it be love or work, if you have a positive outlook, positivity will come into your life. But if you keep on thinking negatively, everything will be negative. That's why even in words, words are very powerful. There's an energy that comes with it.)

"Kaya yung term na hopeful ang lakas niyan. Parang mapapangiti ka na iyan."

(That's why the word hopeful is powerful. It will make you really smile.)

On doing his first main stream movie

Although he has done independent films before, The Hopeful Romantic is his first lead role in a mainstream movie. Directed by Topel Lee, it tells the story of Jess, a parking attendant who works in the Manila Hotel. It's there where he meets and falls in love with Veronica (Ritz Azul) with the catch being that Veronica thinks he's rich.

Wanting to impress her, Jess pretends to be rich, even at the cost of what he can actually afford.

The Hopeful Romantic opens in cinemas on September 12. – Rappler.com