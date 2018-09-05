After her 'annyeonghaseyo' gaffe, the TV host is at it again

Published 3:18 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Until recently, Korina Sanchez was the woman who made K-pop fans cringe-laugh after she responded with “annyeonghaseyo (hello)” to a compliment from Momoland, but her recent comments on the Pinoy K-pop community have sparked more than just laughs.

In a Facebook post shared after the September 1 concert of K-pop group Wanna One, Korina commented on how Filipino fans spend money to listen to songs whose lyrics they don’t even understand. (READ: Wanna One's first and last Manila concert: 'Thank you for letting us shine’)

“The kids went gaga over Wanna One tonight, and imagine P13,000 tickets and kids get their parents to spend for songs the lyrics of which hindi naman naiintindihan ng Pinoy (Pinoys can't even understand!)” she wrote.

“The phenom is worldwide. It’s the look, I think! All KPop concerts I’ve been to are filled with screaming kids na nilalagnat (that have fevers)! Basta, malaki ang contribution ng Pilipinas sa ekonomiya ng Korea (The Philippines has a big contribution to Korea's economy),” she added.

The post has since been deleted, but not before netizens shared screenshots of it on social media.

From a Philippine news anchor/tv show host. It’s a shame but yeah, she goes to kpop concerts and features it to her show even if this is how she feels about kpop and its fans pic.twitter.com/a74ZL8GJMg — onhand goods (@jacvillafuerte) September 2, 2018

One netizen even noted that Korina edited her post first before deleting it entirely.

oops the caption is now edited sorry, miss korina sanchez you're still cancelledt



left: old caption

right: new caption pic.twitter.com/2hq636nQS9 — andrea ideal cut GA #LaVieEnPurple1004 (@duckhee_com) September 2, 2018

Earlier, the Pinoy K-pop community took a dig at Korina’s interview with K-pop girl group Momoland on her show Rated K. During the interview, the girls told Korina, “Maganda ka (you're beautiful),” to which the host responded with the standard Korean greeting “annyeonghaseyo,” though it's assumed she meant to say thanks. – Rappler.com