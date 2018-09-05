'Hindi po siya biro kasi ang dami ko pong pinagdaanan,' says the actor and TV host

Published 11:04 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – TV host Robi Domingo said that he went through a bout of anxiety attacks last year.

In an interview with reporters at the press conference of his new show Star Hunt on Wednesday, September 5, Robi admitted that he got worried because he wasn't getting other projects aside from his regular hosting stints on Myx and ASAP.

"Kasi last year, ang tagal kong naghintay, mag-isang taon din (Last year, I really waited – it was almost a year). Maliban sa Myx and ASAP (Aside from Myx and ASAP), I was practically doing nothing on television," he said.

When a reporter pointed out that he used the term anxiety attack, Robi explained: "I have been doing some advocacies with some of my friends, kasi hindi naman tama gamitin yung (and it was not right to use the terms) depression, sadness."

"Last year, na experience ko din iyon and hindi po siya biro kasi ang dami ko pong pinagdaanan," he added. (Last year, I experienced that and it was not a joke. I really went through a lot.)

Robi said he started questioning himself after his breakup with longtime girlfriend Gretchen Ho and seeing classmates from high school finish studying medicine.

"Hindi ko alam kung saan ako pupunta after how many years. Tapos nakita ko pa yung mga kaklase ko na dati sa college na grumaduate na bilang doctor at tapos ako walang trabaho nung mga times na iyon."

(After how many years, I did not know where I was going. And then I saw my former classmates from college who graduated as doctors and I was jobless at that time.)

What got him out of it was the help of his friends and familly who got him to channel his energy onto different ventures. "At the end of the day, para sa akin (for me), it's a choice you have to make. Ang choice ko naman ay maging maligaya (My choice was to be happy)," he said.

He also said that he's seeing someone identified as Maqui Pineda, but prefered not get into details as she's not a public figure.

Robi is set to host Star Hunt with Alex Gonzaga, Kim Chiu, and Melai Cantiveros, and also hosting The Kids Choice with Eric Nicolas. – Rappler.com