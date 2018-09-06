'Captain Marvel' hits cinemas in 2019

Published 9:55 AM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first photos of Captain Marvel were posted by Entertainment Weekly, giving us a peek into Oscar winner Brie Larson's potrayal of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

Larson stars alongside Jude Law, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson in the movie, reportedly set in the 90s.

[SPOILERS]

Avengers: Infinity War – which literally turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe upsidedown – featured a post-credit scene that hinted at the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.

Larson was announced as Captain Marvel back in 2016. The movie is scheduled for release oninMarch 2019.

Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, is a "skilled pilot" and good at hand-to-hand combat – according to her profile on Marvel.com. Her powers include "flight, enhanced strength, durability and the ability to shoot concussive energy bursts from her hands." – Rappler.com