FIRST LOOK: Brie Larson as Captain Marvel
MANILA, Philippines – The first photos of Captain Marvel were posted by Entertainment Weekly, giving us a peek into Oscar winner Brie Larson's potrayal of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.
Larson stars alongside Jude Law, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson in the movie, reportedly set in the 90s.
[SPOILERS]
Avengers: Infinity War – which literally turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe upsidedown – featured a post-credit scene that hinted at the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.
View this post on Instagram
Paging Carol Danvers. When #BrieLarson takes flight as #CaptainMarvel in March 2019, she will be the first female solo lead in the #Marvel Cinematic Universe. Swipe through to see exclusive new photos of Larson, #JudeLaw, and #SamuelLJackson from the upcoming film, and click the link in our bio for even more images!: Chuck Zlotnick/ Marvel Studios 2019; Marvel Studios 2019
Larson was announced as Captain Marvel back in 2016. The movie is scheduled for release oninMarch 2019.
Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, is a "skilled pilot" and good at hand-to-hand combat – according to her profile on Marvel.com. Her powers include "flight, enhanced strength, durability and the ability to shoot concussive energy bursts from her hands." – Rappler.com