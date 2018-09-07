Koalas, Sydney Harbor, and IG-worthy snaps, anyone?

MANILA, Philippines – To celebrate the blk cosmetics travel collection, Anne Curtis took some of her friends along with her to a trip to Sydney, Australia from August 31 to September 3.

Anne was joined by Raymond Gutierrez, Coleen Garcia, photographer BJ Pascual, as well as blk cosmetics co-owners Jacque Gutierrez and Stephanie Yap-Abellada and other showbiz and social media personalities.

The group cruised along the Sydney Harbor, got up and close with animals such as the koala, wallaby, and kangaroo, and had a photo shoot at Bondi beach.

Of course, the guests got a chance to test the limited travel collection, featuring 6 lipstick shades representing countries close to Anne's heart. These are Philippines, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

The blk travel collection was inspired by the brand's fans. The hashtag #blktravels saw users post photos of the lipsticks and cosmetics set against iconic sights both here and abroad. This paved the way for team behind blk cosmetics to come up with the collection.

Philippines and Australia pays homage to Anne's two homes. New Zealand and South Africa are the mini-versions of Anne's wedding lipsticks. New Zealand is where she married Erwan Heussaff, while South Africa was where they spent their honeymoon.

Hong Kong and Dubai, meanwhile, are shades that were inspired by the hardworking Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Proceeds from the travel collection will go to the World Wild Fund Philippines.

– Rappler.com