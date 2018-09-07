The ‘Narcos’ spinoff stars Michael Peña and Diego Luna

MANILA, Philippines – ICYMI, a new drug war drama is set to hit Netflix in the form of Narcos: Mexico, which is set to premiere on the streaming site on November 16.

The series’ premiere date was announced with a teaser, showing clips from the upcoming show, which stars Diego Luna as the enigmatic drug lord Felix Gallardo, and Michael Peña as Kiki Camarena, the undercover DEA agent who takes on Gallardo’s empire.

The series is a spinoff of the hit Netflix show Narcos, which ran for 3 seasons and focused on the intricacies of the drug trade in Colombia. The first two seasons followed the life of famous drug lord Pablo Escobar, while the third season zeroed in on the Cali drug cartel that rose to power in the wake of Escobar’s death.

Narcos: Mexico promises more of the same action-packed story that made its predecessor a hit. If the teaser is anything to go by, Gallardo looks like he’s going to be another compelling villain, and Camarena’s quest to stop might just keep viewers on the edge of their seats. – Rappler.com