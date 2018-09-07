The couple may be appearing on the red carpet together again soon

Published 5:58 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo may be attending the ABS-CBN Ball for the first time in years if she chooses to go with her longtime boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli.

Matteo asked Sarah to be his date to the ball – formerly known as the Star Magic Ball – on September 29, though she has yet to confirm if she’s coming.

“Oh yes, yes. I’m attending the ABS-CBN Ball and, hopefully, Sarah comes with me,” Matteo said in an interview with DZMM reporter Ahwel Paz.

“Hopefully she comes,” he said, adding there’s a 75% to 85% chance of her attendance this year.

Matteo has been attending the red carpet event on his own in recent years, and Sarah’s absence had been noted by their fans. The notoriously low-key couple first confirmed they were dating in 2014. – Rappler.com