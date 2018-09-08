The stylish bride ties the knot with TV host Cliff Ho

MANILA, Philippines – Martine Cajucom tied the knot with TV host Cliff Ho on September 8, and the socialite and entrepreneur was every bit the blushing bride in a stunning tulle ball gown by Rosa Clara.

She accessorized with jewelry by JJ Jiao, customized shoes by LA-based sustainable shoe label Rafa, and a handmade bridal crown by Jennifer Behr.

Earlier, at their pre-wedding dinner on September 7, Martine was pretty in pink in a tulle tube gown from Marchesa's Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

Martine and Cliff wed in a ceremony in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia.

The couple got engaged in August 2017, in the same place where they got married. They met through Martine's cousin, Georgina Wilson. – Rappler.com