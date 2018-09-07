'We did it Philippines!' says the Filipino-American model on Instagram of the news

Published 12:04 AM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's official! Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt will walk for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 sometime at the end of the year.

Kelsey personally confirmed the news through Instagram late Friday evening, September 7.

"WE DID IT PHILIPPINES! I’m walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!!! Ahhhhhh I can’t believe this! Thank you soooo much," she said, thanking her management for the support.

Kelsey was previously called for another screening before getting the job. She will join top models, including the Victoria's Secret Angels, to walk the runway for the brand. She also previously did ads for the company. (READ: Meet Kelsey Merritt, the Fil-Am model who's working with Victoria's Secret)

Prior to getting the job, Kelsey posted photos of her after the first screening.

The Victoria's Secret fashion show is an annual event, where top models gather together to walk for the lingerie brand. Its group, the Victoria's Secret Angels has produced many names, such as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Miranda Kerr. – Rappler.com