Basketball star Stephen Curry leads the oath of sportsmanship

Published 2:57 PM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It was like gigantic concert at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday, September 8, as Korean singer Minzy and James Reid peformed at the opening of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season 81.

Spongecola formally opened the program. James later performed to the screaming crowd.

Minzy, better known as a member Korean girl group 2NE1, did not disappoint the audience as she performed her catchy dance songs. (READ: Former 2NE1 member Minzy to perform at UAAP Season 81 opening)

Basketball star Stephen Curry, who is Manila for a visit, led the oath of sportsmanship.

