Published 5:32 PM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A feud between two of hip-hop's most prominent female artists seems to have come to a head on September 7 (September 8, Philippine time) as Cardi B apparently tried to attack Nicki Minaj at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party during New York Fashion Week.

Videos posted on social media showed Cardi lunging at Nicki as several people tried to keep them apart.

TMZ, citing eyewitnesses, said that Cardi apparently threw a shoe at Nicki but missed.

Photos taken of Cardi as she was being escorted out of the venue showed the "Bodak Yellow" artist with a large bruise above her eyebrow. According to Variety, the bruise came from being elbowed by Nicki's security.

The TMZ report said that Nicki kept a cool head throughout the incident.

Following the incident, Cardi took to Instagram to write a message presumably addressed to Nicki.

"I've let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat!" she wrote. "You've threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f*ckin with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!"

"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!" she added. "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f*ckin off!"

Cardi was referring to Kulture – her daughter with fellow rapper Offset – who was born in July.

As two top female rappers, Nicki and Cardi have been compared to each other in the past, with fans attempting to find clues of a rivalry in their lyrics.

Until the recent incident, the pair have been cordial with one another in the past, and continued to deny rumors of a feud. Both artists were also featured in the song "MotorSport" by Migos, the rap trio that includes Cardi's husband.

In an interview in April, Cardi even went so far as to say that the feud was "internet made-up."

"Fans and people, they really want to see that happen because it's really entertaining," she said in an interview on Beats 1 Radio.

"I don't really have the time for that. If you ain’t f*ckin my man, or if you ain't takin my money from me, you ain't stoppin my money, then I don't really give a f*ck about you. People just really want to pin it so much because it's entertaining. And I spoke to her before in person," she added. – Rappler.com