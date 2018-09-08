The couple say their 'I do's' by the sea in Uluwatu

Published 8:06 PM, September 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After being engaged for over a year, Sunnies Creative Director Martine Cajucom and TV Host Cliff Ho finally made it official in a ceremony held in Bali, Indonesia.

Their chosen venue was the Alila Villas resort in Uluwatu – the same spot where Cliff proposed to Martine.

The event was the perfect tropical wedding, with bright blue skies making for a stunning backdrop as the couple said their “I do’s.”

Martine’s cousins, Isabelle Daza, Georgina Wilson, Jess Wilson, and Ava Daza stood as her bridesmaids, along with her business partner and friend Bea Soriano Dee.

Among their guests were Rajo Laurel, Nix Alanñon, BJ Pascual, Fabio Ide, and Raymond Gutierrez.

The couple got engaged in August 2017. – Rappler.com