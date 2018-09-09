Juliana turns 18 with a disco themed-party

MANILA, Philippines – Juliana Gomez, daughter of Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres, turned 18 on Saturday, September 8 and celebrated it with a disco themed party.

It was non-stop music from the '70s to the present as Juliana, her family and friends danced and had a good time. The party was held at the Bench Tower in Taguig. It was also a much-needed break for the power couple, who are local political leaders. Richard is currently mayor of Ormoc, while Lucy serves as a district representative.

Juliana changed into 3 outfits for the party. She wore a shimmering mini-dress by Halpern and two outfits by deisgner Randy Ortiz.

Juliana's friends including Julia Barretto, Claudia Barretto, Gabbi Garcia, and Winwyn Marquez were present at the party.

