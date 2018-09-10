FULL LIST: Winners of PMPC Star Awards for Music 2017-2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) awarded the 2017-2018 winners for the music category at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Resorts World Manila on Sunday, September 9.
The double ceremony saw Martin Nievera winning Male Artist of the Year for 2017, while Christian Bautista picked up his award for the same category for 2018.
Angeline Quinto, meanwhile, took home the 2017 Female Artist of the Year award. Moira dela Torre was the winner of the same award for 2018.
James Reid was tied for 2018 Pop Artist of the Year with Xian Lim. James also picked up the Album of the Year award for 2018.
A tribute to Gary Valenciano was also given as he accepted the Dangal Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award. Imelda Papin and Basil Valdez were also given tributes.
PRAYER: Thank you Lord Jesus that amidst so many challenges we face, you continue to honor us with your love and favor. This award we give back to you. May you grant us wisdom and discernment, discretion and righteousness as we face the fires of trials and tribulations expected as part of the Crosses we face daily. To the PMPC we are grateful for this distinction and we pray for the good health of the media and success in all your endeavours! #garyvalenciano #pmpcstarawardsformusic Colossians 3:23-24 “Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord rather than for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the reward of the inheritance. It is the Lord Christ whom you serve.” Matthew 16:24 ‘Then Jesus told his disciples, "If anyone wants to follow me, he must deny himself, pick up his cross, and follow me continuously.”’
2017
Male Artist of the Year: Martin Nievera
Female Artist of the Year: Angeline Quinto
Pop Album of the Year: Say It Again, Alden Richards
Male Pop Artist of the Year: Alden Richards for Say It Again
Female Pop Artist of the Year: Julie Anne San Jose for Chasing Light
Concert of the Year: Birit Queens
Male Concert Performer of the Year: Erik Santos
Female Concert Performer of the Year: Lani Misalucha
Male Recording Artist of the Year: Martin Nievera
New Male Recording Artist of the Year: Iñigo Pascual and LA Santos
New Female Recording Artist of the Year: Ylona Garcia
Revival Album of the Year: 20/30 Dingdong and Jessa Commemorative
Duo/Group Artist of the Year: Hashtags
Dance Album of the Year: Hashtags
Music Video of the Year: "Kailan Darating Ang Ayoko Na" by Orlando Sol
Rock Album of the Year: Sinag Tala by Sponge Cola
Rock Artist of the Year: Sponge Cola
Album Cover Design of the Year: Gary Valenciano
R&B Female Artist of the Year: Soul Supremacy by KZ Tandingan
R&B Male Artist of the Year: Kamusta Ka by Jay-R
Compilation Album of the Year: Life Song with Charo Santos
Acoustic Album of the Year: Kaye Cal
Female Acoustic Artist of the Year: Sabrina for Love Acoustic 101
Rap Album of the Year: Sukli by Gloc 9
Rap Artist of the Year: Gloc 9
Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award: Imelda Papin
2018
Male Artist of the Year: Christian Bautista
Female Artist of the Year: Moira dela Torre
Pop Album of the Year: Cool Down by James Reid
Male Pop Artist of the Year: James Reid and Xian Lim
Female Pop Artist of the Year: Kim Chiu
Concert of the Year: Hashtag Pa More
Male Concert Performer of the Year: Jed Madela
Female Concert Performer of the Year: Morissette Amon
New Male Recording Artist of the Year: JC Santos
New Female Recording Artist of the Year: Kyline Alcantara and Rayantha Leigh
Duo/Group Artist of the Year: The Company
Dance Album of the Year: Moving to the Music by Regine Tolentino
Music Video of the Year: "Follow My Lead" by Ex-Batallion
Rock Album of the Year: Sa Kabila ng Lahat by Rivermaya
Rock Artist of the Year: Rivermaya
Album Cover Design of the Year: Ogie Alcasid for Nakakalocal
R&B Male Artist of the Year: Michael Pangilinan
Compilation Album of the Year: Sana May Forever...The Love Album
Acoustic Album of the Year: Byahe Pa Rin by Noel Cabangon
Acoustic Male Artist of the Year: Migz Haleco
Acoustic Female Artist of the Year: Jingle Buena
Rap Album of the Year: Materyal by Shanti Dope
Rap Artist of the Year: Ex-Batallion for "Hayaan Mo Sila"
Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award 2018: Basil Valdez
Dangal Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award 2018: Gary Valenciano
– Rappler.com