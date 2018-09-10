James Reid, Kim Chiu, Christian Bautista, and Martin Nievera are among this year's big winners

Published 4:10 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) awarded the 2017-2018 winners for the music category at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre in Resorts World Manila on Sunday, September 9.

The double ceremony saw Martin Nievera winning Male Artist of the Year for 2017, while Christian Bautista picked up his award for the same category for 2018.

Angeline Quinto, meanwhile, took home the 2017 Female Artist of the Year award. Moira dela Torre was the winner of the same award for 2018.

James Reid was tied for 2018 Pop Artist of the Year with Xian Lim. James also picked up the Album of the Year award for 2018.

A tribute to Gary Valenciano was also given as he accepted the Dangal Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award. Imelda Papin and Basil Valdez were also given tributes.

2017

Male Artist of the Year: Martin Nievera



Female Artist of the Year: Angeline Quinto

Pop Album of the Year: Say It Again, Alden Richards

Male Pop Artist of the Year: Alden Richards for Say It Again

Female Pop Artist of the Year: Julie Anne San Jose for Chasing Light

Concert of the Year: Birit Queens

Male Concert Performer of the Year: Erik Santos

Female Concert Performer of the Year: Lani Misalucha

Male Recording Artist of the Year: Martin Nievera

New Male Recording Artist of the Year: Iñigo Pascual and LA Santos

New Female Recording Artist of the Year: Ylona Garcia

Revival Album of the Year: 20/30 Dingdong and Jessa Commemorative

Duo/Group Artist of the Year: Hashtags

Dance Album of the Year: Hashtags

Music Video of the Year: "Kailan Darating Ang Ayoko Na" by Orlando Sol

Rock Album of the Year: Sinag Tala by Sponge Cola

Rock Artist of the Year: Sponge Cola

Album Cover Design of the Year: Gary Valenciano

R&B Female Artist of the Year: Soul Supremacy by KZ Tandingan

R&B Male Artist of the Year: Kamusta Ka by Jay-R

Compilation Album of the Year: Life Song with Charo Santos

Acoustic Album of the Year: Kaye Cal

Female Acoustic Artist of the Year: Sabrina for Love Acoustic 101

Rap Album of the Year: Sukli by Gloc 9

Rap Artist of the Year: Gloc 9

Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award: Imelda Papin

2018

Male Artist of the Year: Christian Bautista



Female Artist of the Year: Moira dela Torre

Pop Album of the Year: Cool Down by James Reid

Male Pop Artist of the Year: James Reid and Xian Lim

Female Pop Artist of the Year: Kim Chiu

Concert of the Year: Hashtag Pa More

Male Concert Performer of the Year: Jed Madela

Female Concert Performer of the Year: Morissette Amon

New Male Recording Artist of the Year: JC Santos

New Female Recording Artist of the Year: Kyline Alcantara and Rayantha Leigh

Duo/Group Artist of the Year: The Company

Dance Album of the Year: Moving to the Music by Regine Tolentino

Music Video of the Year: "Follow My Lead" by Ex-Batallion

Rock Album of the Year: Sa Kabila ng Lahat by Rivermaya

Rock Artist of the Year: Rivermaya

Album Cover Design of the Year: Ogie Alcasid for Nakakalocal

R&B Male Artist of the Year: Michael Pangilinan

Compilation Album of the Year: Sana May Forever...The Love Album

Acoustic Album of the Year: Byahe Pa Rin by Noel Cabangon

Acoustic Male Artist of the Year: Migz Haleco

Acoustic Female Artist of the Year: Jingle Buena

Rap Album of the Year: Materyal by Shanti Dope

Rap Artist of the Year: Ex-Batallion for "Hayaan Mo Sila"

Pilita Corrales Lifetime Achievement Award 2018: Basil Valdez

Dangal Levi Celerio Lifetime Achievement Award 2018: Gary Valenciano

– Rappler.com