Published 8:18 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Patricia Javier won the Mrs Universe Philippines pageant held on Saturday, September 8.

Patricia will represent the country in the upcoming Mrs Universe pageant.

Patricia, a mom of two boys, is married to chiropractor Robert Walcher. She previously competed in Binibining Pilipinas in 1998 and later entered showbiz as a sexy actress.

On Instagram, Patricia said of her win: "Last night event was so unforgettable. I would like to thank all the people who supported me. It means a lot! "

The Mrs Universe pageant is a pageant for married women aged 25 to 45 years old, which aims to use their beauty for a cause. – Rappler.com