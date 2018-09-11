Lea and Eva are known for playing Kim in the musical 'Miss Saigon'

Published 9:43 AM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two former Miss Saigon stars are joining forces for a musical film.

Lea Salonga and Eva Noblezada are set to star in the musical film Yellow Rose, directed by Diane Paragas. Lea confirmed the news by tweeting an article from Playbill.com

"Here it is!!!! For real!!!" she said.

Here it is!!!! For real!!! https://t.co/vQmHFooPvZ — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) September 10, 2018

Eva, meanwhile, tweeted: "For REAL! # yellowrose SO grateful to be part of this amazing film."

For REAL! #yellowrose SO grateful to be part of this amazing film. https://t.co/gYsftmvVjQ — livevamaria (@EvaNoblezada) September 10, 2018

According to Deadline, the two will star with country artist Dale Watson, Liam Booth, Gustavo Gomez, Libby Villari, and Princess Punzalan.

Yellow Rose tells the story of a 17-year-old Filipino-American from Texas who dreams of becoming a country singer. But when her mom is arrested by Immigration authorities, she runs away and is forced to go on a journey to reach for her dreams – or face deportation.

Lea was first introduced to the international scene when she played Kim in the original Miss Saigon. She has appeared in various American shows, was the singing voice of the Disney Princesses in Aladdin and Mulan, and is still a theatre favorite, appearing in the Broadway play Once on This Island and Annie. She is also a coach in The Voice Philippines.

Eva, who played Kim in the 2014 West End and 2017 Broadway revivals of Miss Saigon, later took on the role of Eponine in Les Miserables and Eurydice in Hadestown. Yellow Rose is her film debut. – Rappler.com