Published 12:28 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aga Muhlach and Bea Alonzo are coming together for the first time in First Love, a film by Paul Soriano.

The first teaser for the film was released on September 9, and while it doesn’t reveal many details, we get the basic story. In many ways it’s your typical love story, with a free-spirited woman and a straight-edge man who fall in love.

The lingering question is, when Aga’s character says “May nakilala akong babae (I met a girl). She saved a life. She needs a heart,” does he mean she needs an actual heart?

The film is set in Canada, where they filmed for almost a month. According to Bea in an interview with ABS-CBN, her character in the film is a local Filipino-Canadian.

No release date has been announced yet, but the caption in the trailer includes the hashtag #SoonInCinemas. – Rappler.com