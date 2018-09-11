‘Enjoy your first kiss but don’t get swept off your feet,’ she writes, among other things

Published 6:18 PM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Juliana Gomez celebrated her 18th birthday on September 8, but her mother, former actress and Leyte representative Lucy Torres-Gomez was apparently already preparing for the moment 16 years ago.

Lucy penned a letter to her daughter on September 10, 2002, on the set of the talk show, SiS. Sixteen years later, Juliana finally got to open and read the heartwarming letter. The debutante shared it on her Instagram account on September 10, with the caption “on this day.”

In the letter, Lucy shared some motherly advice about making decisions and falling in love, and made sure to remind Juliana how much she is loved.

“You’re 18 years old now and at this point, you’re most probably faced with decisions that will be crucial to your future. Lift all up to God, who is your best friend,” Lucy wrote.

“By now, you must have fallen in love already. Enjoy your first kiss but don’t get swept off your feet ‘till you’re sure he’s the one. Don’t be scared to let me know – I’ll help you explain to daddy.”

“We love you with a love that knows no boundaries. Remember to ask for God’s guidance and Mary’s protection at all times – this way you’ll nevery go wrong.”

Juliana is Lucy’s only child with husband, former actor and Ormoc mayor Richard Gomez. The family celebrated Juliana’s 18th with a disco-themed party at Bench Tower in Taguig. – Rappler.com