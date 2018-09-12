Paolo designs the terno of Mutya ng Pilipinas candidate Agatha Romero for the competition

Published 10:12 AM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Paolo Ballesteros, known both here and abroad for his makeup transformations, has added another title to his collection: fashion designer.

On Tuesday, September 11, the Eat Bulaga host shared on Instagram a terno he designed for Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018 candidate Agatha Romero. He said he's been designing outfits for beauty pageants for a while now, albeit in secret.

"I have designed gowns and filipinianas for pageants before, pero secret lang hehe. Ngayon hindi na secret goodluck later [Agatha Romero] and thank you den to my designer friends [Ian Paul Semira] and [Jian Lasala], [Manny Halasan] who helped execute this for tonight’s Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018 terno competition."

After the terno competition, Paolo posted a video of Agatha wearing the creation.

Bohol's Pauline Amelinckx won the Best in Terno during the competition. Sharifa Akeel of Sultan Kudarat was 1st runner-up, while Mary Justine Teng of Muntinlupa was 2nd runner-up.

– Rappler.com