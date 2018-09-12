LOOK: Paolo Ballesteros designs terno for Mutya ng Pilipinas candidate
MANILA, Philippines – Actor Paolo Ballesteros, known both here and abroad for his makeup transformations, has added another title to his collection: fashion designer.
On Tuesday, September 11, the Eat Bulaga host shared on Instagram a terno he designed for Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018 candidate Agatha Romero. He said he's been designing outfits for beauty pageants for a while now, albeit in secret.
"I have designed gowns and filipinianas for pageants before, pero secret lang hehe. Ngayon hindi na secret goodluck later [Agatha Romero] and thank you den to my designer friends [Ian Paul Semira] and [Jian Lasala], [Manny Halasan] who helped execute this for tonight’s Mutya ng Pilipinas 2018 terno competition."
View this post on Instagram
I have designed gowns and filipinianas for pageants before, pero secret lang hehe. Ngayon hindi na secret goodluck later @agatharomero and thank you den to my designer friends @ipsemira and @jianlasala @manny.halasan who helped execute this for tonight’s mutya ng pilipinas 2018 terno competition mamaya na pic ng buo hihi #mutyangpilipinas2018 #MutyaNgPilipinasRoadTo50th #mutyangpilipinas #mutya2018
After the terno competition, Paolo posted a video of Agatha wearing the creation.
Bohol's Pauline Amelinckx won the Best in Terno during the competition. Sharifa Akeel of Sultan Kudarat was 1st runner-up, while Mary Justine Teng of Muntinlupa was 2nd runner-up.
– Rappler.com