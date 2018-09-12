Sunshine welcomes her son with fiance Alex Castro

Published 11:02 AM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Sexbomb dancer and Banana Sundae star Sunshine Garcia and fiance Alex Castro are now parents. Sunshine posted a photo of their son Monday, September 10.

"Our baby boy. We love you anak."

They have yet to reveal the name of their son.

Alex wrote of his son: "Welcome to the world our little Castro. Thank you sa lahat ng nag pray at nag message para sa safe delivery ni Shine. (Thank you to all who prayed for Shine's safe delivery of our son.)"

He also shared a video.

Sunshine confirmed her pregnancy last May. She and Alex got engaged last December. – Rappler.com