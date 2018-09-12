The Backstreet Boys singer was accused of rape in November 2017

Published 11:32 AM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Backstreet boy Nick Carter will not be charged for rape allegations made by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman, after the statute of limitations on the case expired.

According to People, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office declined the case, which expired in 2013, 10 years after the alleged incident took place.

Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz said: “Nick has denied these allegations ever since he first learned of them last year, and was confident the District Attorney would conclude that there was no basis to pursue charges against him. He is happy to put this matter behind him.”

At the same time, Schuman said that she knew it was unlikely that charges would be filed due to the statute of limitations, but that coming forward was the best thing she did for herself.

“My family and I were well aware of the likelihood that my case was not prosecutable due to the statute of limitations in California regarding rape which was modified in 2016," she said in a statement given to several media outlets. ”It is unfortunate that the law isn’t fully retroactive to accommodate assaults that have happened in the past, regardless of how far back."

“It gives me great solace to know that my testimony is fully documented, investigated and sealed for the future if needed by law enforcement. I gave my statement, as did the other witnesses. Speaking out was the best thing I could have ever done for myself and I hope it inspires others to do the same if it feels right for them,” she said.

Schuman accused Carter of rape in November 2017 penning a detailed account of the incident – which allegedly happened in 2003 – on her blog.

In her post, Schumann, who was 18 at the time, wrote that she went over to Carter’s house, and he took her to the bathroom, where they began to kiss. He then performed oral sex on her even after she asked him to stop, and then demanded her to do the same to him. (READ: Nick Carter is accused of rape)

After that, she alleged that Carter took her to the bedroom and raped her, despite her saying repeatedly that she was a virgin, and did not want to have sex because she was saving herself for her future husband.

Carter denied the allegations, saying that it was the first time he heard them. (READ: Nick Carter denies rape allegation).

He said that he was “shocked and saddened” by the accusations, and that Schuman never expressed that what they did while they were together was not consensual. – Rappler.com