Published 2:20 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Diño and Ice Seguerra are ready to grow their family as the couple finally starts the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF), a procedure that helps couples conceive a baby.

According to Pep, Liza and Ice consulted with a doctor on August 30, and will be starting the IVF procedure in November.

The couple are planning to conceive a baby with eggs from Ice, who is a transgender man, and donor sperm. Liza will then carry the baby.

Liza said that haven’t chosen a sperm donor yet, and that they will have to determine her availability for surrogacy.

“Kapag naayos na namin yung schedule, ano na, gagawin na yung proseso, Pero sigurado na siyang mangyayari (Once we fix the schedule, the process will be started. But it’s already sure to happen,” Liza said.

The couple have been planning to start the IVF process for a couple of years now, and were initially set to fly to the United States in November 2016 for it.

However, they put their plans on the backburner due to the high cost of the IVF process, and their busy schedules.

Both Liza and Ice were appointed to government positions in August 2016. Liza was appointed as chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, while Ice was named chair of the National Youth Commission. Liza still holds her post, while Ice resigned in March.

The couple married in San Francisco in December 2014. Liza also has a daughter, Amara, from a previous relationship. – Rappler.com