Judge Simon Cowell gives Maria Laroco 'infinity yeses'

Published 4:55 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipina teenager earned a standing ovation from all 4 judges on the talent show X Factor UK as she delivered a powerhouse performance of Prince’s iconic 1984 hit, “Purple Rain.”

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to be an international superstar. I want to be big. That’s why I’m doing this because I love to do it and this is my dream,” 17-year-old Maria Laroco said, before she launched into the song.

Judges Ayda Field, singer Robbie Williams, former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, and music producer Simon Cowell, stood up as they applauded her at the end of the performance.

They also gave her glowing feedback. Louis described her performance as “absolutely incredible,” saying “to do what you’ve just done, at 17, vocally, you absolutely blew me away.”

Meanwhile, Ayda let out a big “OMG” and said that Maria “bossed that stage.”

Simon asked her if she ever doubted herself, which led the teenager to recall times when she was told she was not good enough, but Robbie comforted her by saying “Look what you did to the audience. That doesn’t happen a lot.”

“You’re amazing,” Robbie said, giving her a “yes,” as the other judges happily followed suit.

“So you are 17 years old and you’ve flown all the way which is a long trip. You’ve taken on probably one of the biggest songs in the world,” Simon said. “I’m gonna go beyond a million yeses, I’m going to give you infinity yeses.”

This isn’t the first time Maureen wowed judges at a singing competiton. In 2014, she competed on the first season of The Voice Kids Philippines as Giedie Laroco, and was part of Lea Salonga’s team. – Rappler.com