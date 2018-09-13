His manager, however, denies the report

Published 8:38 AM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Henry Cavill is reportedly set to part ways with Warner Bros., according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

This means he may no longer appear as the iconic Superman in the DC cinematic universe.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing sources, said talks for a cameo in the upcoming “Shazam!” movie broke down due to scheduling conflicts. The movie would have been Cavill’s last shot as appearing as the Man of Steel.

“That's because the studio has shifted its focus to a Supergirl movie, which will be an origin story featuring a teen superheroine. This effectively removes an actor of Cavill's age from the storyline's equation given that Superman, aka Kal-El, would be an infant, according to DC lore,” explained the report.

It’s unlikely that Warner will be producing a new solo Superman film for several years, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Actor Ben Affleck is also expected to now be out of his role as Batman in an upcoming Batman solo movie.

Cavill's manager Dany Garcia, however, seemed to deny the report. "Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. [Warner Bros] has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today," she tweeted.

Several movies are lined up in the DC cinematic universe – there’s a Wonder Woman movie in November 2019, a solo Aquaman movie in December 2018, and a Flash solo movie set to begin shooting in early 2019. – Rappler.com