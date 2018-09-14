Thai actor Sattaphong 'Tao' Phiangphor is heading to Manila

Published 9:13 AM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philipines – Thai actor Sattaphong “Tao” Phiangphor, best known here as “Prince Ian” in the latest remake of Princess Hours, will be coming to the Philippines for a fan meet.

Tao’s fan convention, dubbed “Prince Tao: The Royal Fan Gathering” is happening at Cinema 6 of SM North EDSA on September 23.

The Thai take on Princess Hours airs on GMA-7 in the Philippines.

Fans can buy tickets at all SM Ticket outlets or online via smtickets.com. Pricing is as follows:

P3,500 for MVP 1 with fan sign and hi-touch and MVP with group photo by 20s and hi-touch

P2,500 for VIP with hi-touch

P1,500 for General Admission

– Rappler.com