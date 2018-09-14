The Breaking Bad star joins 'Westworld' stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, and Jeffrey Wright

Published 12:15 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aaron Paul has played some pretty interesting roles – from an ill-fated drug dealer to a cult member who has a crisis of faith – and his next project is no exception. The award-winning actor is set to appear in the upcoming season of the HBO series, Westworld.

The show, based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, is a science fiction drama set in a Western-themed amusement park where guests can interact with android hosts and do whatever they want to them without fear of consequences. It just completed its second season in June.

Aaron posted about joining the cast on Instagram, quoting from the series and saying, “Feeling blessed and humbled to finally be able to mention this little secret of mine.”

“Thank you, Jonah [Nolan, executive producer and writer] and Lisa [Joy, executive producer and writer] and all of the people over at [Westworld] for allowing me to come play in your park. See you all very soon.”

He didn’t mention the role he would play, but he did include a photo of an android in his post, which may be a clue to his character. According to Deadline, Aaron will be a series regular.

Aaron is known for playing Jesse Pinkman, the tragic right hand of unexpected drug lord Walter White in AMC’s hit series Breaking Bad, a performance that earned him 3 Emmys.

More recently, he also held the role of Eddie Lane, a follower of the fictional religion Meyerism, in Hulu’s The Path. – Rappler.com