Blue is skidooing with someone new

Published 3:00 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The iconic children’s show Blue’s Clues is getting a reboot, and Fil-am Broadway actor Joshua dela Cruz has been cast as the show’s host.

Joshua will be Blue’s new BFF in the 2018 version of the show, which has also been given a new title: Blue’s Clues & You.

Nickelodeon shared a video introducing Joshua on the NickSplat Facebook page.

“It’s a wild wild dream. One day I’ll wake up. I don’t plan on doing that anytime soon because this is amazing,” Joshua said in the video. “To be part of such an iconic show, I am over the moon happy and cannot wait to share what we work on with all of you guys.”

The show’s original host Steve Burns gave Joshua his stamp of approval.

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up,” Steve said.

“He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt,” he added, referring to the iconic green striped shirt that he wore on every episode of the show.

Joshua shared in the NickSplat video that he was “starstruck” when he met Steve at his Blue’s Clues audition, but immediately felt comfortable with him.

“He was just so generous with his time and with his energy. It was a huge, huge moment for me to meet the person I was watching on TV growing up and to find out that he’s so cool,” Joshua said.

Production on Blue’s Clues & You will start in September, in Toronto.

Blue’s Clues first aired in 1996. It follows Blue, an animated dog, who leaves a trail of clues in the form of paw prints to communicate with the host and viewers. Many of its songs such as “Mailtime,” “We Just Figured Out Blue’s Clues,” and “So Long Song,” have become beloved earworms for the kids who grew up on the series.

Josh will be the show’s third host. Donovan Patton, known on the show as Joe, took over hosting duties from Steve in 2002.

Before being cast in Blue’s Clues & You, Josh appeared on Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway as part of the ensemble and the understudy for Aladdin. An experienced theater actor, he was also part of David Byrne’s Here Lies Love, Encores! Merrily We Roll Along, and King & I. – Rappler.com