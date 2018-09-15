Whether you're hoarding books or doing your Christmas shopping early, this book sale's got you covered

Published 5:19 PM, September 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – These days, no one says no to a great bargain, and National Bookstore's Book Binge Bazaar is full of them. The bazaar opened at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay on September 14, and will run until September 16.

The bazaar features books and other goodies at 5 price points: P75, P125, P175, P275, and P375 – and there's something for everyone, which makes it a great one-stop destination to get all your Christmas shopping done – or simply for indulging your inner bookworm.

Here are just some of the things you can find at the bazaar:

For Whovians

We all have that friend who is obssessed with Doctor Who, and short of bringing them to the bazaar to go crazy themselves, the next best thing would be to give them a book or two from one of the many shelves dedicated to the time-travelling Time Lord.

Most of the books are a steal – hardbound copies in mint condition at P275.

For your friend who needs a creative boost

If there's anything that helps get the creative jucies flowing, it's doodling. Here's an entire year's worth of it, in book form, for P275.

If you feel artistic but don't exactly have the doodle skills, there are some exquisite coloring books available as well for P125.

For your friend who loves YA (but is not necessarily a YA themself)

You don't have to be a young adult to enjoy Young Adult fiction, especially if it's another novel by the woman who invented Peter Kavinsky.

In fact, the bazaar's shelves are teeming with YA titles, most of them for P175.

For the tiny people in your life

If you're an actual tita/o with actual pamangkins, your friends' go-to godparent, or a parent yourself, there are some truly beautiful children's books up for grabs at the bazaar for only P125.

There's also stuff for the older kids or tweens in your life, including slum books, doodle books, and diaries. These ones are all for P175:

For that person who prefers non-fiction

There's an impressive non-fiction selection there, and most of the local titles fall under this category. From collections of essays (such as this one by Soledad Reyes at P75) to a compilation of interviews with famous people (P275), to a self-help book about being an introvert (P175), there's something for pretty much everyone.

For the bride (or groom) to be

There's more than books there too – if you have a friend who's getting married soon, grab this kit for P175 and give them the gift of a wedding shower that feels like it was planned for months.

For fun

Various card sets are available for P175 – including a full set of Tarot cards for your mystical (or feeling-mystical) friend, a deck full of date ideas, and a box full of comic-strip magnets.

For your that person who likes keeping their OOTD game next-level

Before there was Humans of New York, there was the New York Magazine's Look Book, which documented the city's stylish inhabitants, from the street-dwelling gypsies, to the downright weirdos, to the straight-laced businesspeople in perfectly tailored suits. It's basically an entire gallery of truly original style inspiration for P275.

There's also this book, which traces the history of Philippine fashion, and shows how traditional fabrics can be integrated into modern-day wear. For a hardbound coffee table book, it's a steal at P175.

The Book Binge Bazaar is at Function Room 4 at the second level of the SMX Convention Center. It is open from 10 am to midnight. – Rappler.com