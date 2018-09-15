Ariana Grande pays tribute to rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller
NEW YORK, USA – Singer Ariana Grande paid a poignant tribute to rapper Mac Miller on September 14, a week after her former boyfriend died at age 26.
"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," Grande wrote on Instagram in her first public reaction to Miller's death from a reported overdose.
i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.
The two split up in May, and Grande has faced attacks on social media by people claiming she was the cause of Miller's death.
"you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to," Grande wrote.
Miller, who released his fifth album in August, spoke openly about his struggle with addiction.
"the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest," Grande wrote.– Rappler.com