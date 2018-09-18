The petition was first filed 4 years ago

Published 5:18 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A court on Tuesday, September 18, granted actress Sunshine Cruz's petition to annul her marriage to fellow actor Cesar Montano. Sunshine filed the petition 4 years ago.

In an interview with Pep on Tuesday, September 18, Sunshine said cried when her lawyer told her about the verdict. "I was crying kanina (a while ago). Grabe," she said.

The two have 3 daughters together. One of them, Angelina, is pursuing a singing career.

Following the court's decision, Sunshine posted a message on Instagram.

"This day I will never forget. 9-18-08 Thank YOU! #newbeginnings #newchapter #grateful."

Sunshine and Cesar married in September 2000. In 2013, the actress confirmed she filed a petition for annulment from her marriage to the ex-Tourism Board Promotions chief, after it was reported that he had an affair with sexy actress Krista Miller.

The actress is currently in a relationship with Macky Mathay. – Rappler.com