Published 10:32 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo will be performing at a music festival in Japan, representing the Philippines in a lineup that includes the top artists around Southeast Asia.

The event, called the ASEAN-Japan Music Festival, will be held at the NHK Hall in Tokyo on October 4. The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines announced Sarah’s participation via a video on their Facebook page.

The pop star will be performing with several musicians from Japan, as well as representatives from from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The event is the second ASEAN-Japan Music Festival, and will be held to celebrate the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan cooperation. – Rappler.com