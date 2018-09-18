LIST: Winners, Emmy Awards 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The 70th Emmy Awards on Tuesday, September 18 (late Monday, September 17 in the United States) is an "emerging battle" between traditional networks and online streaming platforms with HBO's Game of Thrones and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale battling it out for the most wins.
Which shows will prevail?
We'll be updating this story with the winners in the major categories as they are announced.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This is Us
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
- Atlanta
- Barry
- black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
- Ed Harris, Westworld
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
- William H. Macy, Shameless
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Matt Smith, The Crown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- WINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
- Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
- WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
- Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Genius: Picasso
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
- Fahrenheit 451
- Flint
- Paterno
- The Tale
- USS Callister (Black Mirror)
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Jessica Biel, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Michelle Dockery, Godless
- Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
- WINNER: Regina King, Seven Seconds
- Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Top five programs with most overall nominations:
- Game of Thrones - 22
- Saturday Night Live - 21
- Westworld - 21
- The Handmaid's Tale - 20
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - 18
Top five platforms with most overall nominations:
- Netflix: 112
- HBO: 108
- NBC: 78
- FX Networks: 50
- CBS: 34
– Rappler.com