The annual awards show opens with a song-and-dance number poking fun at the problem of diversity and sexual harassment in the entertainment industry

Published 8:52 AM, September 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The 70th Emmy Awards, television's equivalent of the Oscars, opened Monday, September 17 (Tuesday, September 18 in the Philippines) with a song-and-dance number poking fun at the problem of diversity in Hollywood – and the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

What's TV without a few guest stars?



Watch the #Emmys opening performance! pic.twitter.com/uHloviDoMx — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 18, 2018

Saturday Night Live nominees Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson led a group of actors including pop stars John Legend and Ricky Martin, This Is Us actor Sterling K Brown and RuPaul in the amusing intro. (READ: 'Game of Thrones' battles with 'Handmaid's Tale' for Emmys glory)

The glittering gala in downtown Los Angeles will see record-breaking HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones face off with Hulu's bleak The Handmaid's Tale for top honors – especially the coveted best drama prize.

Others in the best drama race include FX spy thriller The Americans, HBO's futuristic western Westworld, Netflix favorites The Crown and retro sci-fi mystery Stranger Things, and NBC family saga This is Us. – Rappler.com