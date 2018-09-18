We're still not over that awwww-inducing moment

Published 10:27 AM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – He won his 12th Emmy Award for directing the Oscars Awards show but it was a different yes that made director Glenn Weiss the biggest winner of the night.

The acclaimed American director, best know for spearheading the live broadcast of awards shows including the Oscars, Tony Awards, and even the Primetime Emmys, proposed to his girlfriend during his acceptance speech at the 70th Emmy Awards. Weiss won Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

"You wonder why I don't want to call you my girlfriend…. I want call you my wife," said Weiss, to the shock and amazement of the audience.



Weiss had earlier spoken about how the win was bittersweet since his mother passed away just two weeks prior. He went on to say that his mother told him to never let go of one's sunshine.

The camera then zoomed into his girlfriend, who had been seated beside him. She looked just as shocked as everyone else. Netflix seemed shaken too.

This is so pure I am crying pic.twitter.com/FNu0TPPRwV — Netflix US (@netflix) September 18, 2018

He finally brought out a ring – the very same engagement ring his father had used to propose to his late mother some 67 years ago. – Rappler.com