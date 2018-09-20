'Children of the Lake,' produced by Robin Padilla, Piolo Pascual, and Joyce Bernal, is about the 2017 Marawi siege

Published 10:49 AM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Director Sheron Dayoc, who was slated to direct Children of the Lake, a film that would reportedly tell the "real story" of the 2017 Marawi siege, has pulled out of the project.

"This project is no longer reflective of my beliefs as a Mindanao storyteller. The producers and I have totally different perspectives on how the story of Marawi should be told," said Dayoc in a Monday, September 17, Facebook post.

Children of the Lake is produced by Robin Padilla and Spring Films, owned by fellow actor Piolo Pascual and director Joyce Bernal.

"The producers and I have totally different perspectives on how the story of Marawi should be told," he added, noting that he, like many in the production team, turned down other projects – from TV commercials to other films – just to accomodate the Marawi film.

Dayoc was scant on what the "different perspectives" were but said: "This isn’t a love story, horror or comedy film that I would openly compromise. This is such a sensitive subject matter and the story must be treated with prudence in respect to all the lives lost during the war in Marawi."

"I fought for what I believe is right on how to tell this story. I could be wrong, but I could also be right, but certainly I need to make a position and this is my stand. I wish Spring Films the best and I hope that they will make a Marawi film that is truthful and beneficial to the Marawi people, specially the victims of war," he added.

A botched military and police raid on a long-wanted terrorist led to the attempted siege of Marawi City in May 2017. The war dragged on over several months as state forces tried to flush out members of pro-ISIS groups Abu Sayyaf under Isnilon Hapilon and Maute Group leader Omar Maute. (Documentary | Marawi: 153 days of war)

The film was proposed by Robin Padilla after he visited Marawi. The movie is expected to raise funds for the city's rehabilitation.

Padilla has close ties with President Rodrigo Duterte and was among his earliest supporters. But unlike many celebrities who supported Duterte in the 2016 campaign, Padilla has opted to stay out of formal government service. (READ: Duterte's celebrity endorsers: Where are they now?)

The movie's cast includes both Padilla and Pascual, Mylene Dizon, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Sid Lucero, and Ronnie Lazaro.

Children of the Lake was expected to be relased mid-2019, but due to recent developments, may be postponed until further notice.