The 3-year old has been named 'the future of fashion'

Published 11:44 AM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Olivia Reyes is only just 3 years old but she’s already been named “the future of fashion” by Preview.ph, who featured the toddler and gave her a “cover” on their site.

For the shoot, Olivia posed in clothes from Mango, Chiara Ferragni, Adidas, and H&M, and even wore her own Yeezys in one of the layouts.

The daughter of DJ Andi Manzano and entrepreneur GP Reyes, has all the makings of a fashion influencer, with a 406,000-strong following who get updated on her adorable OOTDs.

At one point, Olivia even became a meme when a photo of her looking longingly at a pair of shoes on a mannequin went viral and was even featured on the Ellen show.

Olivia is GP and Andi's first child. They are currently expecting their second baby in January 2019.

Alongside Olivia, Preview.ph also featured another mini-fashion star, Keli Teo, the 6-year-old daughter of celebrity dermatologist Aivee Teo. – Rappler.com