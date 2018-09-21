From millennials to the older generations, several prominent personalities share their thoughts on the Marcos dictatorship

Published 4:14 PM, September 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several celebrities and artists shared their thoughts on the Marcos dictatorship as the country marks 46 years since Ferdinand Marcos declared Martial Law. (SCHEDULE: 46th Martial Law anniversary protests, activities)

Singer Leah Navarro, musician Jim Paredes, and actress Agot Isidro – known for being vocal opponents of the Marcos regime – were among those who posted their thoughts on social media.

“Over four decades ago we were corralled into Martial Law by the Dictator Marcos. He ruled with a tyrannical hand. #NeverAgain, we said. But, these days are no better. We allowed another authoritarian to take the reins. We are living under the Tyranny of the Ignorant,” Navarro wrote on Twitter.

In a separate post, she also shared an infographic counting down the days to the declaration of Martial Law.

Paredes shared a link to a video by Lahi.PH that imagines how the country would be if Martial Law were declared today.

“This is so moving. Nakakatakot. Nakakagalit at nakakaiyak (It’s scary. It’s infuriating, and sad),” he said, adding the hashtags #NeverAgain and #NeverForget.

Isidro aimed her tweet at the Marcos family, saying “Ibalik niyo ang perang ninakaw nyo sa bayan. Pera na ngayo’y ginagamit para palitan ang kasaysayan. Hindi nyo mabubura ang mga kahayupan na ginawa sa mga kababayan (Return the money you stole from the country. Money that is now being used to revise history. You can’t erase the atrocities committed against your countrymen).”

“Marcos was never a hero,” she wrote.

Millennial artists including actress Chai Fonacier and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo also shared their thoughts. (#NeverAgain: Martial Law stories young people need to hear)

“Happy Send the Marcoses to @s8n Day!” Fonacier tweeted, tagging the parody Twitter account Satan.

She also shared a Rappler video where former political detainees detail the torture they experienced under Martial Law, as well as “Bagong Bayani,” a new song by Dicta License that urges Filipinos to fight for freedom and justice. (WATCH: 'Lucky day': Surviving torture during martial law)

Severo reminded followers that the country is still feeling the effects of Martial Law even now.

“Hindi bayani si Marcos, kundi diktador. Pinagbabayaran pa rin natin ang mga krimen niya at ng kanyang rehimen hanggang ngayon (Marcos was not a hero, but a dictator. We are still paying for his crimes and the crimes of his regime until now), he wrote.

“Magsusuot ako ng itim bilang pag-alala sa mga biktima ng Batas Militar. Hinding hindi ako lilimot (I will wear black to remember the victims of Martial Law. I will never forget),” he added.

Liway director Kip Oebanda shared an ominous thought: “#NeverAgain but just in case, the people should be ready to do it again.”

#NeverAgain

but just in case,

He also shared the “real martial law story” of Joel Abong, a child who died of malnutrition after the sugar industry crashed in Negros in the 1980s.

Real Martial Law Stories:

Goyo director Jerrold Tarog didn’t include any hashtags or even mention the Martial Law anniversary, but tweeted a particularly relevant musing on democracy and tyranny.

“Someone once told me that our country is not ready for democracy because we're an undisciplined bunch. I don't know what she had in mind as an alternative but if it's anything close to tyrannical rule, no thanks. I'll take this messy freedom any day,” he said.

On September 23, 1972, dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared on television and by virtue of Proclamation 1081, supposedly signed on September 21, formally declared martial law nationwide. (READ: Marcos’ martial law orders)

What followed was a period of economic and political instability. The country plunged into billions of dollars of debt as spending on infrastructure increased. (READ: Marcos years marked 'golden age' of PH economy? Look at the data)

At the same time critics of the government were silenced, with about 70,000 people imprisoned, 34,000 tortured, and 3,420 killed from 1972 to 1981, according to Amnesty International estimates.

Marcos lifted Martial Law in 1981, though his tyrannical rule would only end in 1986, after the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Marcos, who died in 1989, is currently buried at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani, where his remains were transferred in 2016.

At the same time, members of his family remain in power: his daughter Imee Marcos is the governor of Ilocos Norte, and his son Bongbong Marcos was a senator, and continues to contest his vice-presidential loss to Leni Robredo. – Rappler.com