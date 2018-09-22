Musicians remind people to 'go register' for 2019 elections
MANILA, Philippines – With only a few days to go before voter registration for the 2019 elections ends, musicians are taking to social media to remind their followers to register.
Among those who posted using the #GoRegisterPH hashtag on social media are Eraserheads legends Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala, jazz singer Toni B, and musicians from Cheats, Sandwich, Moonstar 88, The Vowels They Orbit, and Gracenote.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t lose hope! Register to vote so we can eliminate Sith Lords in power! Deadline of registration is on Sept 29! Thanks for the reminder because I have to change registration under my married name. I found the schedule, requirements, and nearest satellite registration office on COMELEC’s Facebook page! Pls post a similar photo with the hashtag #GoRegisterPH so your friends get reminded as well
View this post on Instagram
Hey kids! Make your vote count, go out and register! Be part of a fundamental process of our hard earned democracy, our right to vote. Let us not forget, especially on a day like today, that the freedom to choose your own administration, your own leaders, is a right that has been earned through the hardships suffered by past generations. It is a privilege and more importantly our duty as citizens to uphold this very precious democratic process – one’s right to choose, and in the bigger picture, to affect change. Many think that their individual vote doesn’t really matter in the larger scheme of things. A mindset I admit I am guilty of too. But I realized that we should never underestimate one single vote. Sure, maybe my vote alone won’t be a deciding factor, but if a majority of people thinking along the same lines do decide to cast their votes, then that WILL make a difference. So let’s all make sure we be counted. The future is in your hands! Registration is on going at your local Comelec office until September 29th! #GoRegisterPH
The musicians also encouraged their followers to post a similar photo to amplify the message and remind more people to register as well. (READ: You want change? Register to vote – Comelec)
Voter registration for the 2019 elections ends on September 29. – Rappler.com