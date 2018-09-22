Among those who posted using the #GoRegisterPH hashtag on social media are Eraserheads legends Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala, jazz singer Toni B, and musicians from Cheats, Sandwich, Moonstar 88, The Vowels They Orbit, and Gracenote

Published 9:32 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With only a few days to go before voter registration for the 2019 elections ends, musicians are taking to social media to remind their followers to register.

The musicians also encouraged their followers to post a similar photo to amplify the message and remind more people to register as well. (READ: You want change? Register to vote – Comelec)

Voter registration for the 2019 elections ends on September 29. – Rappler.com