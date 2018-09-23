'Prince Ian' is in Manila to meet his Filipino fans!

Published 1:19 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thai actor Sattaphong “Tao” Phiangphor, best known here as “Prince Ian” in the latest remake of Princess Hours, is in Manila to meet his Filipino fans.

The 28-year-old actor said that he felt good as soon as he arrived in the airport on Saturday, September 22 because of his fans’ warm welcome.

“[I’ve] been wanting to visit the Philippines because [I’ve] heard that the food is good, the country is beautiful – beautiful beaches and beautiful scenery – and the people are nice,” Tao said in Thai during Saturday's press conference held at Novotel in Quezon City.

His first impression of Manila?

"He wanted to see the jeepneys. And he got to see it, [he was] looking forward to seeing jeepneys. [And] surprisingly, no traffic. He says compared to Bangkok, this is better traffic. He wanted to know [if] it’s because it’s Saturday,” Tao's translator said, interpreting his answer.

Tao talks about wanting to see Philippine jeepneys, and how there seems to be less traffic here than in Bangkok. #rappler #PrinceTaoInManila pic.twitter.com/9r2ToYfUmR — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) September 22, 2018

Tao, who plays the crown prince in the Thai remake of Princess Hours, said he didn’t expect that the drama would catch on here in the Philippines. The drama airs on GMA-7 in the Philippines.

“The poster was tagged on Instagram by fans, and [I] didn’t even know that it was brought here. And then [I] followed the tags on [Instagram] because people would tag [me] on Instagram, and when [I] started to see that the ratings in the Philippines started to rise, and that was when it dawned on [me], and [I] felt proud. So [I’m] really, really happy to be here and to do the event tomorrow,” Tao said in Thai.

Asked if he’s willing to do a project in the Philippines, Tao joked: "Please contact him. My manager [is] back there.”

Should he land a project here, Tao seems to have a head start as he's learned at least 3 Filipino words already:

Tao said he has been practicing 3 words: salamat, mahal ko kayo, and gutom ako. #rappler #PrinceTaoInManila pic.twitter.com/XLl3Dpim9v — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) September 22, 2018

Tao’s fan convention, dubbed “Prince Tao: The Royal Fan Gathering” is happening at Cinema 6 of SM North EDSA on Sunday, September 23. – Rappler.com