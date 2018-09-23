Did you know he has a skincare business?

MANILA, Philippines – “What is your dream role?” is probably one of the most common questions asked of actors and actresses, and most often than not, they have a ready answer to whoever’s asking.

It’s not that Thai actor Sattaphong “Tao” Phiangphor didn’t have a ready answer – it’s just, he wants to try his best in everything he does.

"No particular role, [my] job as an actor and an artist is to play each role to the best, to bring out each character, and each facet and personality of that character,” Tao said in Thai during a press conference on Saturday, September 22, held at Novotel in Quezon City.

Tao said he doesn't have a particular dream role because as an actor he wants to play every role to the best of his ability. #rappler #PrinceTaoInManila pic.twitter.com/Rj7z2lEFMZ — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) September 22, 2018

Tao is in Manila for his fan convention happening at Cinema 6 of SM North EDSA on Sunday, September 23.

The actor, who is best known here as “Prince Ian” in the latest remake of Princess Hours, considers his role in the drama as his most challenging to date “because [I’ve] never been a prince before.”

It’s also a character that is not similar at all to how he is in real life.

“[My] character in the series is quiet and serious – [I’m] not like that at all. The prince in the series is quiet in a different way, so what [I] did was [I] had to make it [my] own style. [I] did watch the Korean series, but that kind of serious and the way [I] played it is [a] completely different way because [I] had to adjust it to Thai setting,” Tao said in Thai.

Which role is closest to his real character? Tao says he's really different from his onscreen roles. #rappler #PrinceTaoInManila pic.twitter.com/0MOIZvrWOG — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) September 22, 2018

The original 2006 Korean drama Princess Hours became popular in the Philippines when it aired on ABS-CBN. Tao’s 2017 drama, meanwhile, aired on GMA-7. (READ: Thai actor Tao on Manila traffic, jeepneys, and Filipino words he knows)

While Tao said he is most comfortable when acting and singing (yes, he sings!), he also admitted that both are hard to do.

“Because when [I] first started, [I] feel [I] didn’t even sing very well. [I] started singing at age 20 [through] karaoke. [I] didn’t learn professional singing, but [I] joined Academy Fantasia, and the contest had 3 months so that’s how [I] was able to train,” Tao said in Thai.

As for acting, Tao said he learned acting by studying and acting often, which meant taking every role.

“[I] took every role, so every role, even if they were support roles, [I] would just take them on because it was practice,” he explained.

Tao says both singing and acting are hard, but he just keeps doing it to grow more as an artist. #rappler #PrinceTaoInManila pic.twitter.com/h45uEvcqLQ — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) September 22, 2018

Here are other things we learned about Tao during the press conference:

His role model both in acting and singing is his father.

He would like his brother to portray him in a movie about his life.

Aside from the roles he’s played so far, he also wants to try a role that involves sports, and a role in an action movie.

Tao also plays basketball and football!

He has a skincare business. A lot of people used to ask him about what he uses for his own complexion, so he developed the interest for skincare.

And as a bonus, Tao said this is how you win a woman’s heart:

Asked how to win a woman’s heart, Tao answers: Treat her like a princess! #rappler #PrinceTaoInManila pic.twitter.com/4nQ2IxoQUw — Jee Y. Geronimo (@jeegeronimo) September 22, 2018

Are you going to Tao’s fan convention on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section! – Rappler.com