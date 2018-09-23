'Allow me to firmly say that I won't seek any national elective post in 2019,' says Kris Aquino

Published 8:14 PM, September 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – She's firm and she's sure: Kris Aquino will not be running for a national post in 2019.

"Hindi po ako tatakbo sa Senado in 2019 (I will not run for the Senate in 2019)," Kris said in a Instagram post first uploaded on Saturday, September 22 and updated on Sunday, September 23.

The name of the "Queen of All Media" was included in a recently-released Pulse Asia survey.

"I've taken pride in my professionalism, my 100% honesty about financial dealings, and my total respect for endorsement contracts. Direcho na – alam kong pumalpak ako in the past sa personal life so bumabawi ako ng bongga sa trabaho ko at sa pagsusumikap na maging mabuting ina. Because of this ALLOW ME TO FIRMLY SAY THAT I WON'T SEEK ANY NATIONAL ELECTIVE POST IN 2019," she said.

(Let's go straight ot the point – I know I've failed in the past when it comes to my personal life so I'm making up for it now by working hard and aiming to be a good mother.)

"I am the only parent providing for the financial & emotional well being of Kuya Josh is in the autism spectrum & will need lifelong care, therapy & intervention; and my bunso, Bimb is only 11 years old. HINDI PO AKO TATAKBO PARA SA SENADO IN 2019," she added.

Kris has long made known the fact that some of her contracts – both with multinational and local companies – explicitly bar her from "divisive political participation, comments, or posts except when defending the honor of self, immediate family – meaning the memories of my parents, my siblings, and my sons."

The host also noted that her name's inclusion was "unfair" to her cousin, incumbent senator Bam Aquino. The senator said in an interview that the inclusion of two Aquinos in the Pulse Asia list may have resulted in a "divided choice for voters."

The filing of certificates of candidacy for both national and local candidates for the 2019 elections begins on October 11. Twelve senatorial posts and thousands of local elective posts – from district and sectoral representatives to local government posts – are up for grabs in the May 2019 elections.

Kris is no stranger to politics. She is the daughter of the late senator Ninoy Aquino and the late president Cory Aquino – two prominent figures in Philippine politics. Her eldest brother, Noynoy Aquino, was president from 2010 to 2016. – Rappler.com