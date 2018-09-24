Her wax statue is set to be unveiled in Hong Kong early 2019

MANILA, Philippines – She’s been crowned the universe’s most beautiful, has championed many important causes and by 2019, will be the first Filipino to be immortalized as a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Pia, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2015, recently went through the “measurement process” or the “sitting” for her wax figure with a team in London.

“When I found out, I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it! In my head, this is something only happens to big stars,” said Pia.

“Leading up to this moment, we of course did our own research, and this is our way to showing the Filipino community living and visiting Hong Kong as well as our neighbor SEA cities that we heard them well. With Pia’s sweet, positive and fun personality, we really could not have imagined having anyone but her to represent the Philippines in this way,” said Madame Tussauds General Manager Jenny You in a release to media.

“More than being a queen, she has all the makings of an icon and we’re proud to be able to house her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong for the rest of the world to be able to interact with,” she added.

Madame Tussauds started with a museum in London and has since opened several museums all over the world. It is home to wax figures of prominent historical figures and contemporary celebrities, both dead and alive.

Pia's statue is slated to be unveiled in early 2019. – Rappler.com