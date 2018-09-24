Highlights and #realtalk as the reel- and (former) real-life couple guests on the weekly show

Published 1:50 PM, September 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – We’ve said it a million times before: reel- and (former) real-life couple Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban have chemistry that’s undeniable and frankly, electric. So of course when the two guested on Gandang Gabi Vice (GGV) to promote their upcoming movie Exes Baggage, the sparks flew.

What we weren’t quite ready for, however, was how emotional the episode could be.

Quick background: Carlo and Angelica, known collectively as “CarGel,” first paired up on-screen in the hit teen TV show G-Mik. The on-screen coupling spilled over onto real life and the two were together by the time Angelica was 14. The relationship lasted over 6 years – with a breakup in between because, it turned out, Carlo cheated.

If you missed that GGV guesting, here are a few highlights that left us hyperventilating from kilig, breathless from laugher, and shooketh from how real things got.

Why We Broke Up

“Pangalawang attempt na kasi yun. Naghiwalay kami nung isang beses (That was our second try because we broke up once),” Angelica said of their first breakup.

A year after they got back together, they broke up again – permanently (or as permanent as permanent goes) this time. Angelica explained that the first time, she only found out later that Carlo was already cheating on her. The second time, Carlo broke it off clean because, it turns out, he had fallen in love with another actress, Maja Salvador.

Carlo and Maja officially became a couple after he broke it off with Angelica.

“Bakit mo siya pinagpalit (Why did you break up with her?)” asked Vice Ganda, much to Carlo’s chagrin.

“Di ko alam eh. Bakit ang dami mong tanong, Vice? Hindi ko alam. Siguro nga dahil sa age – pagka may nakikilala ka na natutuwa ka (I don’t know. Why are you asking to many things, Vice? I don’t know. Maybe it’s age – so when you meet someone, you get ahead of yourself),” he explained.

But it’s Angelica’s response that’s convinced us that she deserves the #strongindepedentwoman award: “Tsaka kung babalikan ko naman mas gusto ko naman na maghihiwalay kami kasi feeling ko hindi kami maggrogrow nang ganito… siguro di ko matututunan yung forgiveness kung di kami magkahiwalay.”

(Looking back, I think I’d rather that we breakup because I doubt we’d grow this way if we didn’t. I guess I would learn about forgiveness if we didn’t break up.)

Despite that, the love still apparently remains, as proven by the hilarious banter between the 3:

Vice: So ikaw, mahal mo pa ba (So you still love her)?

Carlo: Hindi nga nawala (I never lost the feeling)

Vice: Hindi nga nawala… in love ka pa rin (So you never lost the feeling… you’re still in love)?

Carlo: Galit ka ba (Are you mad at me)?

Angelica: Hindi. Against lang yan sa happiness ko kaya ganyan (No. He’s just against my happiness so he acts that way).

Sorry is the hardest word

Things got emotional in another segment where the two were given a chance to ask each other a question, tell each other “sorry,” or tell each other anything that starts with the word “sana.”

“Siguro kung may hihingin akong sorry don sa nagpaalam ka, siguro pumayag na lang ako. Sorry kasi napagod ako (Maybe I want to say sorry because when you asked [that we break up], I just agreed. Sorry because I had grown tired by then),” said Angelica.

“Sorry siguro kasi napagod ka kasi kasalanan ko. Inaamin ko naman na nagkulang ako, nagkulang ako sa iyo (Sorry because you got tired and it was my fault. I’ll be first to admit that I wasn’t enough, that I didn’t do enough for you),” said Carlo in response.

The two were visibly emotional by then as Vice looked on.

“O, alam mo ang ganda na ng rating nito (You’re sure to have good ratings),” quipped Angelica.

We are never ever ever, getting back together?

“Ba’t di kayo nagbabalikan (Why don’t you get back together)?” asked host Vice Ganda, adding: What keeps couples who still love each other from getting back together?

“Siguro natatakot ako na masaktan siya ulit… hindi ko alam eh (Maybe I’m afraid of hurting her again. I’m not sure, really),” admitted Carlo. Angelica backed him up, noting that no matter how good one’s intentions are, you can never really promise to never hurt anyone.

It’s at this point where we aren’t sure if the two turned the drama up to promote their upcoming movie or are really just honest about things because, as Angelica has pointed out before, they’ve learned to forgive each other for past mistakes.

“Sana pagka nahanap mo na yung para sa iyo, sana ganito pa din tayo. Sabi ko kasi sa kanya kung magka girlfriend na siya, mamimiss ko siya (I hope that if you find the person for you, we can still stay this way. I told him before that when he finds a girlfriend, I’ll miss him),” said Angelica, whose pet name for Carlo is apparently “dad.”

“Pag kasama kita, kampante ako eh. Alam mo kung paano ako pakalmahin (When I’m with you, I’m at ease. You know how to calm me down),” said Carlo of Angelica.

Exes Baggage

Things got hilarious during another segment when pictures of exes or potential partners were flashed on screen.

Carlo on Maja Salvador: “Bakit di mo ako mabigyan ng discount [on a condo] ang yaman yaman mo na (Why didn’t you give me a discount for that condo).”

Carlo on Zanjoe Marudo, Angelica’s movie co-star: “Trip ka ba niya? Tinatanong ko lang naman (Does he like you? I’m just asking).” To which a giggly Angelica shot back: “May crush ka ba sakin? Ganda ko no? Oy, crush mo yan… walang gusto sa iyo (Does he have a crush on me? I’m so pretty. Oy, [Vice], don’t you have a crush on him? But he doesn’t like you back).”

Angelica on former boyfriend Derek Ramsey: “WTF that’s my ex. Uy, two exes. Exes Baggage!” Turning serious, Angelica said she still communicates with Derek for important things – like the sale of the house they had bought together. “Kamusta? Kamusta muscles mo? Kumpleto pa ba abs mo… keep it up (How are you? How are your muscles? Are your abs still complete? Keep it up!” Angelica jokingly said.

Carlo had a very different take. “Live-in lang yung lamang mo, ‘tol (Living in [with Angelica] is your only upperhand, my friend),” he said jokingly.

Angelica on John Lloyd Cuz: “Ano gusto mo ba ako mag ninang kasi mabuti akong ninang? Nood kang Playhouse, ok akong ninang non (Do you want me to be your kid’s godparent? Watch Playhouse, I’m a very good godparent there.)

Turning serious, Angelica added: “Hindi kami nakikipag usap na. Ok na yun… masaya na ako. Sana yung hiniling niya, nakuha niya talaga. Importante yun… dapat masaya siya. Silang lahat (We don’t talk to each other. But I think that’s for the better. I’m happy. I hope he got what he wanted. That’s important. He has to be happy. Everyone has to be happy).”

Angelica Panganiban, patron of the moved or moving on

We’ll end this rather long recap with a mic-dropping realization from Angelica about exes, relationships, and moving on.

“Naging malaking tulong ito, itong show mo na talaga namang maging masayahin nalang ako. Nagsimula sa hugot, sa kalokohan, yung half meant jokes hanggang sa isang araw na realize mo na lang okay ka na. Na realize mo na di mo dapat bugbugin sarili mo sa pain kasi tama yung ginawa mong desisyon.

(The show has been a huge help to make me just be happy about everything. It started with hugot, jokes, half-meant jokes until one day I just realized that I was okay. I realized that I shouldn’t beat myself up over the pain because you made the right decision.)

“Naging proud ako sa lahat ng taong minahal ko… ngayon natuto na ako na wala akong pinagsisisihan, lahat yun dapat kong i-embrace. Nasaktan nila ako, nasaktan ko sila… may pagkukulang sila, I’m sure ako meron… kaya nangyari yung lahat nang iyon sa akin. So ngayon na okay na ako, yun pala yung sinasabi ng mga tao na hintayin mo lang, kailangan buo ka na. So bakit ako magagalit? Dapat maging sobrang thankful ako sa kanila kasi binuo nila ako.”

(I’m proud of everyone I loved. Now I know that I shouldn’t have regrets, I should just embrace it. They hurt me, I hurt them. They didn’t go enough and I’m sure I didn’t do enough either and so everything that happened, happened. Now that I’m okay, I get what people say about waiting, waiting until you’re whole. So why should I be angry? I should be thankful because they helped me become who I am now.) – Rappler.com

Exes Baggage premieres on September 26