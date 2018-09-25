...or else they may never do

Published 4:50 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino are taking it one step at a time. Despite clamor from fans, the former couple said they’re not getting back together just to make their supporters happy.

During the press conference for Exes Baggage, Angelica and Carlo admitted that the pressure they get from fans wanting them to get back together is, ironically, one of the reasons why they wanted to take things slow.

“Kapag ayaw na siguro nila kaming kulitin baka saka namin siya pag-usapan. Siguro hangga’t meron sigurong nangugulit parang hindi eh. Na-pressure lang kami,” Angelica explained.

(Maybe if they stop pressuring us, then we'll take about it. Maybe until someone keeps pressuring us about it, I don't think it'll happen. We feel the pressure.)

“Kasi baka after ilang years balikan namin itong araw na ‘to at isipin namin na, ‘Nagpadala lang tayo ‘di ba?’”

(Because we might look back on this and thing: We just got carried away, didn't we?)

Carlo added that they try to focus on the present, hoping that others will respect the current status of their relationship.

“Kung anong meron kami ngayon sa’min na yun. Kung anong sinasabi ng ibang taong nasa labas, ‘yung mga ‘di namin kaibigan or ‘yung mga nagco-comment, ‘di na naman iniintindi. ‘Di na namin iniisip. Basta okay kami, masaya kami.”

(Whatever we have now, we'll keep to ourselves. Whatever other people say, the ones who aren't even our friends, those who keep commenting, we don't mind those. We don't even think of them. As long as we're okay, we're happy)

Early this week, photos of Carlo’s family visiting Angelica at home circulated online, further fueling rumors of the two getting back together. Carlo, however, explained that they were only picking up his cat Sinta, who the actress babysat for when he went on a trip overseas.

Despite the breakup, Angelica shared that she’s still in constant communication with Carlo’s family.

“Hindi nawala ‘yung relationship ko sa kahit kaninong ex, ‘yung relationship ko sa pamilya nila at mga kaibigan nila. Never nawala ‘yun. Never ko sila tinrato ng iba after nun. Pero siyempre, ‘di ako nanghihimasok sa buhay nila,” she said.

(With all my exes, my relationship with their families and friends don't change. It doesn't go away. I never treated them different. But of course, I don't meddle in their lives.)

“Ang naghiwalay naman ay kaming dalawa or kung sino man ang ex ko nun. Desisyon namin ‘yun pero ‘yung respeto at pagmamahal ko sa kanila ‘di ‘yun maapektuhan.”

(It's me and my ex who broke up. That was our decision but my respect and love for their families aren't affected.)

On Exes Baggage

In Exes Baggage, Angelica and Carlo play characters who decide to take a chance on each other despite carrying wounds and baggage from their previous relationship. Offering a more realistic take on relationships, Dan Villegas’s new movie will hopefully remind viewers of their own journey.

More than hugot lines, Dan hopes the audience will get to see themselves in either Pia or Nix.

“Usually ‘pag love story may dine-demonize ka, may isang nagkakamali. Pero ang gusto namin dito, totoong relationship. Most of the time, parehas kayong mali or parehas kayong may mali, nag-away lang kayo, nagkahugutan ng ginawa mo two weeks ago, so ang challenge dito for the filmmakers i-balance ‘yung wala talagang mali tapos depende na lang sa‘yo kung kanino ka kakampi. Sa totong relationship ganun ‘di ba?”

(Usually in love stories, you demonize someone, someone makes a mistake. But we want to portray a real relationship. Most of the time, you're both wrong or both of you did something wrong. You just fought, brought up things you said two weeks ago so the challenge here is for the filmmakers to balance it because nobody did something wrong but it's up to you to root for someone. In real relationships, that's how it works, right?)

Being exes in real life helped Angelica and Carlo bring more emotion to their character. But if the project were with a different ex, the Playhouse star candidly said that she would turn down the role.

“Saka never ako gumawa ng soap and movie na sabay. Ngayon ko lang siya ginawa kasi ayokong mawala ‘yung project na kasama siya,” she said.

(I've never done a soap and movie at the same time. I only did this now because I didn't want to let go of this project with him.)

Carlo said he’s grateful that Angelica agreed to take on the project.

“Hinintay ko nga ‘to ng matagal at para um-oo siya, sobrang di naman niya kailangang gawin ito ‘di ba? Di na nga kailangan ito sa career niya. Ano pa bang kailangan niyang patunayan? Wala na. Para um-oo siya, sobrang thankful ako.”

(I waited for a long time for her to say yes because she doesn't need to do this, right? She doesn't need this for her career. What else does she need to prove? Nothing. For her to say yes, I'm very thankful.)

Exes Baggage opens in cinemas September 26. – Rappler.com