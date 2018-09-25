Baby Zia is going to be a big sister!

Published 4:59 PM, September 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes are having another baby.

Marian posted a photo of her ultrasound on Instagram, labelling it with the hashtags #YesAnotherDantes, #BigSisZia, #YESmayIsaNanamangDantes, #4DnaKami, #YesImBuntis.

“My heart overflows with gratitude and humility. Dong and I, with our Zia, have been gifted with the miracle of life! Looking forward to meeting our ‘little one’ soon,” she said.

Marian hasn’t specified the baby’s gender, or when she’s set to give birth.

The baby is the couple’s second child. Their first born, Zia, was born in November 2015. Dingdong and Marian married in December 2014. – Rappler.com