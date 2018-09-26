The film will be considered for a nomination along with entries from all over the world

Published 4:39 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chito Roño’s Signal Rock, is the Philippines’ official entry to the Foreign Language Film category of the 2019 Academy Awards.

Regal Entertainment confirmed the news on their official Facebook page as they shared a report from Cinema Bravo.

Star Christian Bables also shared the news on his Facebook page, saying “Signal Rock goes to OSCARS.”

As the country's official Foreign Language Film entry to the Oscars, Signal Rock will be considered by a screening committee, along with entries from all over the world.

Only 5 films will be selected as nominees in the category.

The film was part of the 2018 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) in August. The story is inspired by true events that happened in the 90s. It follows Christian’s character Intoy, who is left to care for his parents after his sister Vicky becomes an OFW in Finland. (READ: Movie reviews: Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, part 2)

In order to stay in touch with her, Intoy has to scramble up scraggly rocks – the only place that has cell signal on the remote island where he lives.

The film was shot in Biri, Samar, where the cast and crew spent 15 days filming.

Signal Rock earned Christian the Special Jury award at the PPP’s Gabi ng Pasasalamat, where the film also won the Critics’ Choice Award.

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on January 22, 2019, while the awards ceremony will be held on February 24, 2019. – Rappler.com