Published 6:29 PM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bituin Escalante may have voted for President Rodrigo Duterte, but she recently implied that she is withdrawing her support, saying she loves the country more.

On Twitter on September 25, she wrote “I WAS the 16M but i love my country more than the president.”

Her comment came shortly after it was reported that Duterte’s approval and trust ratings fell to their lowest. She later tweeted a picture of her apparently lining up to renew her voter's registration. Replying to a question from a follower, Bituin said she publicly campaigned for Vice President Leni Robredo and did the same for Duterte, albeit privately.

Robredo was the running-mate of defeated Liberal Party presidential candidate Mar Roxas while Duterte's running-mate was Alan Peter Cayetano, who is now the foreign affairs secretary.

"Many of the 16 Million voted for him with reluctance. I did so out of a misplaced anger. But I'm rather thick skinned so I have no reluctance putting this out there. I cannot speak for the rest though. The backlash is awful," she added.

During his campaign, Duterte had a slew of celebrity supporters, many of whom ended up in government positions.

Among them were Cesar Montano, who headed the Tourism Promotions Board, Ice Seguerra, who served as the chairperson of the National Youth Commission, Liza Diño, who still currently serves as the chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, and Mocha Uson, who is an assistant secretary of the Presidential Communications Operations Office. – Rappler.com